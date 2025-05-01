Thompson shines as Rockets secure crucial Game 5 win over Warriors

Amen Thompson gestures to teammates between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: The Houston Rockets have kept their playoff hopes alive with a commanding 3-2 series lead after defeating the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 5 of the first round at Toyota Center on Thursday night.

The home team put on a high-octane performance that showcased their offensive firepower and defensive intensity.

Five Rockets players finished in double figures, with Amen Thompson leading the charge. The young star put up 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists, setting the tone for the victory.

Dillon Brooks and Alperen Şengün were close behind, contributing 24 and 15 points, respectively. Şengün also added nine rebounds and five assists, playing a crucial role in the team's all-around performance.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet also came through with a standout performance, scoring 26 points and dishing out two assists. His leadership on both ends of the court was a key factor in the Rockets' success.

"We've just got to keep everything light, fresh, confident, and understand that we've been playing good basketball," VanVleet said after the game. "It's not like we were getting our [expletive] kicked the whole time."

Jalen Green chipped in with 11 points, while Tari Eason and Aaron Holiday provided valuable support off the bench, contributing to the well-rounded team effort.

The Rockets took control early in the game, outscoring the Warriors in the first three quarters and building a lead that Golden State couldn’t overcome, despite their best efforts.

Houston's defensive passion was evident, limiting the Warriors to just 24 points in the opening quarter. Their crisp shooting and determination ensured the Warriors never regained momentum.

With the series now 3-2 in favor of Golden State, the Rockets will look to extend their strong play in Game 6 and push for a deciding Game 7.

The series will resume with Game 6 at Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Rockets will look to force a decisive matchup.