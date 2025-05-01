Sahibzada Farhan hopes for national team comeback after stellar PSL performance

Sahibzada Farhan shouts after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 16, 2025. — AFP

Islamabad United opener Sahibzada Farhan has opened up about his recent run of form, his role in the team, and the improvements he has been working on, in an exclusive interview with PCB Digital.

Farhan, who has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, said his impressive showing in the domestic circuit played a key role in earning him a spot in the United squad.

“I had performed well in the National T20 and I knew there were some places available in the teams. I would like to give credit to Islamabad United for picking me first,” said Farhan, who was not initially selected in the PSL Player Draft earlier this year.

Discussing the factors behind his consistent performances, the 29-year-old batter said, “I’ve been performing consistently over the past four years."

"In the last two years, I’ve been in top form in four-day cricket, and more recently, I was among the top performers in the One-Day tournament. I’m now focusing on improving my strike rate. If I get another chance to represent Pakistan, I’ll try to execute my game with a better strike rate,” he added.

Farhan also credited Islamabad United for the freedom they have given him.

“They have given me a free hand and allowed me to play my natural game. Sometimes, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha talk to me in the nets, but I am trying to execute the shots which I have played in the previous events,” he said.

Reflecting on his maiden PSL century — scored against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14 — Farhan said, “I had the confidence from the beginning that I could score a century in this edition of the HBL PSL. I had set my sights high and I feel it was one of my best innings. I am hoping to play a similar knock again in this tournament.”

Having previously represented United in 2018 and 2019, Farhan said he feels at home with the franchise.

“Islamabad United is not a new side for me. I have played for them twice before and know Shadab both as a captain and as a player. I am enjoying my time here and trying to improve my batting with each passing day,” Farhan stated.

Farhan emphasised that the team remains focused despite their strong start to the season.

“We are not going to relax after winning five matches. The tournament is still on and we are focused on qualifying for the play-offs,” he said.

Islamabad United, the defending champions, currently lead the points table in PSL X with 10 points from six matches — winning five and losing only to Lahore Qalandars in their most recent outing at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Farhan, who was drafted into the squad after emerging as the top scorer in the National T20 Cup with 605 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 189.66 and an average of 121, has carried that form into the PSL.

He has scored 245 runs in six matches so far at a strike rate of 161.18, including a century and a half-century.