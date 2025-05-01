Peshawar Zalmi is ‘Manchester United of cricket,’ says Mushtaq Ahmed

Former Pakistan legend and spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed speaks to Peshawar Zalmi's social media in Lahore on April 30, 2025 — Screengrab

LAHORE: Spin bowling coach and former Pakistan legend Mushtaq Ahmed has made a bold comparison, calling Peshawar Zalmi the "Manchester United of cricket."

Speaking to Zalmi's social media team on Wednesday, Ahmed expressed his hope that the team would perform better in the upcoming matches.

He also highlighted the team’s unity as a standout feature. He emphasised that no matter the circumstances, the players remain united, and the fans continue to support them without fail.

“Peshawar Zalmi is the Manchester United of cricket. Even when the team loses, it stays united. The team’s unity is exceptional, and the fans always show love and support, no matter what happens,” Ahmed said.

The 54-year-old coach also urged fans to keep backing the team.

“My message to Peshawar Zalmi fans is to keep supporting the team. We will play better, and you will be proud of us,” he stated.

Mushtaq Ahmed also praised Babar Azam and Saim Ayub for their dedication and hard work.

“Babar Azam is not giving up, and Saim Ayub, after his injury, performed well in his first match back. Give him some time, and he will surely make a strong comeback,” he said.

In addition, Ahmed lauded Peshawar Zalmi’s spinners, calling them “match-winners.”

He praised the quartet of Sufiyan Muqeem, Mehran Mumtaz, Arif Yaqoob, and Maaz Sadaqat, urging them to continue working hard to help the team win matches.

“All four spinners are excellent. With consistent hard work, they will be the key to winning us matches,” he concluded.

So far, Babar Azam's Zalmi has struggled in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, failing to deliver an impressive performance.

The team has played six matches, winning two and losing four, earning four points. They are currently in fifth place on the points table.