PSL 10: Important advisory issued for fans attending May 1 double-header

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an important announcement for cricket fans ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 double-header scheduled for May 1.

In a welcome move, the PCB has confirmed that spectators will be able to enjoy both matches on the day with a single ticket that was originally purchased for the evening fixture.

According to the official schedule, the 20th match of the tournament will see Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings at 3:00 PM.

This will be followed by the second encounter of the day between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, which is set to begin at 8:00 PM.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for spectators, the PCB has introduced several measures for the comfort of those attending the matches.

Fans will be allowed to bring umbrellas into the stadium to protect themselves from the scorching sun.

Additionally, water coolers will be placed in all enclosures so that spectators can stay hydrated throughout the day. Special lemonade stalls will also be set up to help fans beat the heat and remain refreshed.

In light of the warm weather conditions, the PCB has also issued a medical advisory urging fans to take necessary precautions during their time at the stadium.

Spectators are encouraged to drink plenty of water regularly, even if they do not feel thirsty, and to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect against sunburn.

The advisory also recommends wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. To further safeguard themselves from direct sunlight, fans are advised to wear caps or hats while seated in open areas.