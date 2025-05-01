PSL 10: Kane Williamson aims to add value for Karachi Kings

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lands in Lahore to take part in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on April 24, 2025. — Instagram/KarachiKingsARY

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has expressed his admiration for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), highlighting the league’s impressive talent and depth.

The seasoned right-hander, currently representing Karachi Kings in PSL 10, shared his thoughts during an exclusive interview with a local news channel.

Williamson, who was picked by Karachi Kings in the supplementary category, is participating in the PSL for the first time. He spoke enthusiastically about his experience so far.

“It’s great to be here and experience the PSL after seeing it from afar and heard a lot of really good things,” Williamson said.

The 34-year-old lauded the talent pool in the league and emphasized the importance of Karachi Kings maintaining their winning momentum.

“You see the depth of quality here. So it’s great to be a part of it. We have a strong team that’s looking to keep improving, so hopefully we can do so in the remaining matches, ” he said.

Reflecting on Karachi Kings’ narrow defeat to Quetta Gladiators, Williamson acknowledged there were areas for improvement that the team had already addressed.

“The team largely is playing really well, and to be honest for the probably 75 per cent last game, we were right on top, and you know, there are areas we want to improve on from that game and those conversations have been had, so hopefully we can go out and put together strong performances,” he stated.

Speaking about his role with the team, Williamson said his focus is on contributing wherever he can.

“My role is just like adding value wherever I can, and like I say, it’s very nice to be here, ” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi Kings will next face Multan Sultans on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. They will then take on Lahore Qalandars on May 4, Peshawar Zalmi on May 8, and conclude their group stage campaign against defending champions Islamabad United on May 10.