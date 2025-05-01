Minnesota Timberwolves eliminate Lakers in 5-Game series

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (Left) and LeBron James(right) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto Arena on Apr 30, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Minnesota Timberwolves secured their spot in the next round of the NBA playoffs, eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers with a 103-96 victory at Crypto Arena on Thursday.

In front of a home-court crowd, the Lakers put up a strong fight, but ultimately, Minnesota's stability and cohesion proved too much.

Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 23 points and four rebounds in 39 minutes, but the team struggled to match the Timberwolves' intensity throughout the game.

LeBron James added 22 points and six rebounds, while Luka Dončić, making a surprise appearance in a Lakers uniform, nearly recorded a triple-double with 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

The Timberwolves took control early, dominating the first quarter 31-22, and never allowed the Lakers to gain any significant momentum. Minnesota’s aggressive defense and disciplined play kept Los Angeles at bay, particularly in the second half.

Austin Reaves chipped in 12 points for the Lakers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the balanced offensive attack and suffocating defense of the Timberwolves.

Los Angeles struggled to capitalize on key possessions and allowed Minnesota to pull away in the final minutes.

Rudy Gobert was a standout for the Timberwolves, leading the charge with 27 points and 24 rebounds in just 39 minutes of action. Gobert's performance was crucial, with his dominance in the paint and relentless effort on both ends of the floor proving to be the difference.

"We knew we had to have it at some point in this series," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

"He was awesome tonight just shedding defenders, nine offensive rebounds, super active on defense, finished extremely well when he had the opportunity. They became a little more active on the ball this game, and that released Rudy's rolls (to the basket)," he added.

With the win, the Timberwolves advance with confidence to the next round of the playoffs, while the Lakers face the disappointment of a 1-4 series loss and are left to regroup for next season.