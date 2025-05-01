Barcelona, Inter Milan draw 3-3 in Champions League semi-final thriller

Barcelona's Eric Garcia (right) in action with Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto(left) in Champions League Semi-Final First Leg on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Barcelona and Inter Milan played out an electrifying 3-3 draw on Thursday night in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, delivering a thrilling contest packed with drama, goals, and tactical battles.

The hosts dominated possession with 72% of the ball and produced a relentless attacking display, registering 19 shots — nine of them on target.

Their efforts bore fruit early on as teenage sensation Lamine Yamal struck in the 24th minute, followed by Ferran Torres adding a second in the 38th minute.

Despite being under pressure for large spells, Inter Milan capitalised on their chances. Marcus Thuram opened the scoring in the 11th minute, while Denzel Dumfries stunned the Camp Nou with goals in the 21st and 63rd minutes.

A costly own goal by Barcelona goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 65th minute brought the visitors level, completing a remarkable comeback.

“It was an amazing battle to watch, almost like a boxing match where opposing styles make the fight,” said former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock.

“Barça and Inter were set up very differently, and it made for one heck of a game.”

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist, speaking on TNT Sports, added: “Tonight was just special — special to be here and watch those two teams. We’ve been treated to some unbelievable football this evening.”

Barcelona completed 883 passes with 91% accuracy, highlighting their trademark possession-based style, while Inter’s more direct and counter-attacking approach proved equally effective.

Both sides picked up one yellow card, though Inter were caught offside five times during the match.