ICC unveils seven host venues for women’s T20 World Cup 2026

An undated picture of Lords cricket ground hosting a cricket match. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled seven venues across England that will host matches during the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with the final scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.

The expanded 12-team tournament will feature 33 matches played over 24 days. In addition to Lord’s, the selected venues include Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, The Oval, Hampshire Bowl, and Bristol County Ground.

This marks the return of a major women’s final to Lord’s, which previously hosted the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final, where England defeated India in front of a packed crowd—a moment widely credited with propelling women’s cricket into the spotlight.

New Zealand will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2024 edition held in the UAE.

Eight teams have already qualified for the 2026 event: Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The remaining four teams will be determined through a global qualifier next year.

The tournament will follow a group-stage and knockout format, with two groups of six leading to semi-finals and the final at Lord’s.

Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, hailed the confirmation of venues as “a defining moment” for the women’s game.

"The United Kingdom's rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams, something we witnessed so memorably at past events," he said.

"The sell-out Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women’s game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final."

"As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket's return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028," he added.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Richard Gould echoed the excitement.

"It is, of course, extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord’s. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket, and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord’s."

"This will be the biggest women’s cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome new fans—young and old."

"We want this competition to be part of a long-term movement, and not just a single moment in time. This World Cup will grow a new generation of fans who didn’t grow up with women’s cricket but will never imagine sport without it."

Beth Barrett-Wild, Director of Women’s Professional Game, and Rob Hillman, Director of Major Events, will serve as co-tournament directors.

The tournament follows the success of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final in Australia, where a record 86,174 fans witnessed the clash between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.