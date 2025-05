Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs KK today Match 20

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 01, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Tim Siefert, James Vince, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza