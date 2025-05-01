Punjab Kings knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal (centre) celebrates dismissing Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (left) during their IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

CHENNAI: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after succumbing to a four-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the hosts registered a formidable total of 190 all out in 19.2 overs, courtesy of Sam Curran’s half-century up the order.

The CSK, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they had been reduced to 48/3 in 5.5 overs.

Following the early stutter, Dewald Brevis joined Sam Curran in the middle and together they raised an anchoring 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the 15th over.

Brevis scored 32 off 26 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Curran, on the other hand, eventually got dismissed in the 18th after top-scoring for the CSK with a 47-ball 88, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

The home side suffered a massive setback in the next over as Yuzvendra Chahal dismantled their middle order by taking four wickets including a hat-trick.

His four-wicket over had CSK reeling at 186/9, while Arshdeep Singh inflicted the ultimate blow on the second delivery of the final by dismissing Shivam Dube.

Chahal was the standout bowler for the Kings, taking four wickets for 32 runs in his three overs. Marco Jansen and Arshdeep bagged two wickets each, while Harpreet Brar and Azmatullah Omarzai made one scalp apiece.

In response, the Kings chased down the 191-run target for the loss of six wickets and two balls to spare to secure their sixth victory in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Leading the way for the Kings was their skipper Shreyas Iyer, who top-scored with a 41-ball 72, studded with five fours and four sixes.

Iyer also shared a match-defining 72-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who made 54 off 36 deliveries, comprised of five fours and three sixes.

Middle-order batter Shashank Singh also made a notable contribution with a 12-ball 23 in the middle.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed claimed two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad struck one batter apiece.

The four-wicket victory lifted Punjab Kings to the second position in the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points in 10 matches, while Chennai Super Kings remained at the bottom with just four points after as many fixtures.