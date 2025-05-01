PSL 10 points table after Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United

Islamabad United's Salman Ali Agha (right) gets bowled by Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza (not pictured) during their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Lahore Qalandars registered a thumping 88-run victory over defending champions Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the home side piled up a massive total of 209/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a combined batting effort.

Leading the way for the Qalandars were opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who top-scored with a 30-ball 44, while Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings chipped in with 38 and 39 not out respectively.

For United, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder picked up two wickets each, while Ben Dwarshuis made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, United’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 121 in 16.5 overs and thus the three-time champions suffered their first defeat in the ongoing PSL 10.

Opening batter Andries Gous remained the top-scorer for the United with a 27-ball 41, while Salman Ali Agha (36), Shadab Khan (13) and Naseem Shah (11) were the other batters to amass double figures.

The 88-run victory not only gave Qalandars two crucial points but also improved their net run rate, which now stands at 1.110.

As a result, the two-time champions replaced 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the second spot as both teams have eight points. Gladiators, however, played a match less.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 6 5 1 10 1.176 Lahore Qalandars 7 4 3 8 1.110 Quetta Gladiators 6 4 2 8 1.034 Karachi Kings 6 3 3 6 -0.217 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 4 4 -0.847 Multan Sultans 7 1 6 2 -2.355

United, who suffered their first defeat in the ongoing PSL 10 after winning five consecutive matches, remained at the top with 10 points in six matches and a net run rate of 1.1176, which got slashed significantly due to the humbling defeat.

Karachi Kings remained in fourth position with six points in six matches, followed by Peshawar Zalmi, who have four points in as many games.

2021 champions Multan Sultans, however, remained at the bottom with just two points after seven matches and a net run rate of -2.355.