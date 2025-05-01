Shadab Khan opens up on Islamabad United’s first defeat in PSL 10

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (right) plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan pointed out their fielding errors as the key factor that led to a crushing 88-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the home side piled up a massive total of 209/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a combined batting effort.

Leading the way for the Qalandars were opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who top-scored with a 30-ball 44, while Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings chipped in with 38 and 39 not out respectively.

For United, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder picked up two wickets each, while Ben Dwarshuis made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, United’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 121 in 16.5 overs and thus the three-time champions suffered their first defeat in the ongoing PSL 10.

Reflecting on the defeat, Shadab said that their fielding lapses hurt them as giving chances to set batters made big differences.

"I think our fielding lapses really hurt us today — especially when set batters were given chances, it made a big difference. We definitely fell short in the field,” said Shadab.

The all-rounder also acknowledged his team’s dismal performance with the bat, highlighting that they gave away too many soft dismissals.

“As professionals, we have to be ready for any situation. When you're chasing a big total, the mindset has to match the challenge. Unfortunately, we gave away too many soft dismissals and didn’t bat up to our potential.

“The pitch had something in it for the pacers. Early on, the hard length was effective, but once the ball got softer, batting became easier. It wasn’t spinning much, so the fast bowlers had a clear advantage if they hit the right areas.

Shadab Khan then went on to claim that teams are bound to face setbacks in such tournaments before sharing that they are now focusing on the next match.

“In tournaments like these, you're bound to face a few setbacks. With back-to-back games coming up, our focus now shifts to the next match."