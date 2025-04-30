Shaheen Shah Afridi achieves major landmark during PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday, added another feather to his cap as he completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

The left-arm pacer achieved the milestone during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between defending champions Islamabad United and home side Lahore Qalandars, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Afridi amassed the landmark by dismissing United's opener Sahibzada Farhan just for nine runs, securing his 300th wicket in T20.

As a result, Shaheen became only the seventh Pakistani bowler to take 300 wickets in T20s, joining the likes of Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Shahid Afridi and Shadab Khan.

Most wickets in T20s by Pakistan bowlers:

Wahab Riaz: 413 wickets in 344 innings

Sohail Tanvir: 389 wickets in 381 innings

Mohammad Amir: 371 wickets in 315 innings

Imad Wasim: 353 wickets in 376 innings

Shahid Afridi: 347 wickets in 323 innings

Shadab Khan: 336 wickets in 297 innings

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 300 wickets in 215 innings

The 25-year-old has been in decent form this PSL season, having taken nine wickets in just seven matches so far, with the best bowling figures of 3/34.

Shaheen-led Qalandars, after being put into bat first, accumulated 209/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leading the way for the hosts was opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who top-scored with 44 runs in 30 balls with the help of two sixes and five fours.

Besides him, Sikandar Raza (39) and Sam Billings (38) made important contributions for the Qalandars.

In the bowling department, Islamabad United's Imad Wasim, Jason Holder took two, two wickets a piece, while Ben Dwarshuis claimed one wicket.

When this story was filed, United were reeling at 114/9 in 16 overs while chasing 210.