'I face up to thousand balls a day’: Saud Shakeel reveals practice regime

Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel speaks to Pakistan Cricket Board digital platform on April 30, 2025. — Screengrab

Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel on Wednesday, opened up about his practice regime, sharing that he faces around 600 to 1000 balls every day.

Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud, while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealed that he practises intensely regardless of the format and spends a long time in the nets.

"Everyone has their own practice routine, but I try to train in a way that is effective and brings improvement. I love batting and spend a lot of time doing it. No matter the format, I practice intensely,” Saud shared.

“I face 600 to 1,000 balls every day and I have found that this routine is extremely beneficial,” he added.

Notably, Saud is leading Quetta Gladiators as captain and under his leadership, the former champions have shown strong performance — winning four out of six matches so far and are in the second position on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 points table.

The 29-year-old further shared that he was also focusing on his bowling skills as the team often requires support in both departments.

“Alongside batting, I am working on my bowling as well. “Bowling along with batting helps balance the team and adds value to the player’s overall role,” stated Saud.

Talking about the PSL, Saud Shakeel compared the tournament to international cricket, stating that there is not much difference between the two.

“PSL is very important for players. It not only boosts their financial strength but also gives them valuable experience,” he said.

“With international players and top-quality bowlers involved, the PSL prepares local talent for the national team."