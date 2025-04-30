PCB plans major shake-up in domestic cricket structure

Lahore Region Blues' players celebrate winning the National T20 Cup after beating Peshawar Region at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 28, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering making major changes to the country's domestic structure to enhance the quality of cricket.

According to a report, the top crop of the cricket board expressed dissatisfaction with the standard of cricket being produced under the current structure and as a result, is considering reducing the number of domestic teams from 18 to just nine.

This significant move aims to prioritise quality over quantity and better grooming of players for the international stage.

While a record number of matches have taken place across various levels, the overall performance and talent pool have not met expectations.

There is also growing concern within the PCB about the leadership in domestic cricket operations.

Reports suggest that Director of Domestic Cricket, Abdullah Khurram Niazi and Senior GM, Junaid Zia, have failed to impress decision-makers.

Although both officials remain in their positions for now, their exclusion from a newly formed reform committee signals a potential shift in leadership.

Interestingly, the committee, tasked with recommending changes, includes several non-cricketers, such as Bilal Afzal (Advisor to the Chairman), Sameer Syed (COO), and Khawaja Nadeem (President, RCA Lahore).

Cricketing voices are represented by former interim head coach Aaqib Javed and former chief selector Wahab Riaz.

Aaqib is reportedly taking a lead role in drafting the recommendations, while Wahab is said to be consulting with former cricketer Salman Butt.

The committee has been instructed to present its proposals to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi within five working days.

One of the key suggestions gaining traction is cutting the number of domestic teams in half to improve competitiveness and streamline player development.

On the unversed, this is not the PCB’s first attempt to overhaul the domestic setup.

Last year, the board introduced significant changes, including the launch of the Champions Cup and inter-collegiate tournaments.

However, these initiatives came at the expense of long-standing events like the National One-Day Cup and national junior tournaments.

In a particularly controversial move, the junior event was abruptly suspended after just one day of play and has not resumed since.