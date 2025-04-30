David Boon steps down as ICC Match Referee

David Boon, in his last Test as a match refree, is felicitated at the toss in 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chattogram on April 28, 2025. — BCB

After a remarkable journey in cricket spanning over four decades, David Boon has officially retired as an ICC Match Referee on Wednesday.

Boon’s cricket career began in the 1978/79 season with Tasmania. He quickly rose to prominence, representing Australia in a 12-year international career where he scored 13,386 runs and 26 centuries across formats.

After retiring from first-class cricket in 1999, he moved into administrative and selection roles, contributing to Australia’s dominance during the early 2000s, including two World Cup wins and two Champions Trophy titles.

In 2011, Boon embraced a new challenge by joining the ICC as a match referee. Over the next 14 years, he officiated in 388 international matches, becoming a respected figure in the Elite Panel.

His final assignment —his 389th— was a Test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong.

Reflecting on his tenure, Boon expressed heartfelt gratitude. He noted the satisfaction of contributing to the smooth running of matches and supporting umpires and teams alike.

“It has been an incredible 14 years. I am thankful to the ICC, my family, friends and everyone involved in the game,” he said.

While Boon shared many fond memories, he also pointed out areas for improvement.

“Over rates and pace of play remain concerns. I hope cricket is managed as a united global sport, not fragmented by local interests,” he said.

As he steps away from the international stage, Boon said, “It feels surreal. After nearly five decades of travelling with cricket, it is finally time to go home.”

ICC Chairman also Jay Shah paid tribute to Boon’s services and wished him luck for his upcoming association with Cricket Australia.

“David brought his experience as a top-level player into officiating with fairness, patience and sharp insight. His professionalism earned widespread respect. As he now joins the Cricket Australia Board, we know he will continue to make a valuable impact.”