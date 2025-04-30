Muhammad Waseem to fight for World Gold Bantamweight title in Quetta

An un-dated picture of Pakistani Boxer Mohammad Wasim. — Facebook/Waseem Boxer

Pakistan's renowned boxer Muhammad Waseem is set to compete for the prestigious World Gold Bantamweight Title on May 10 at the Polo and Saddle Club in Quetta, which is slated to host its first-ever International World Boxing Championship.

This event is being held with the backing of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the Government of Balochistan, marking a major milestone in bringing world-class boxing to the region.

The championship will feature three to four major title bouts, with the main event being a 12-round contest for the World Gold Bantamweight title between Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem and Venezuela’s Ernesto Ireneo.

Fighters from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland and others will participate, bringing global attention to the event.

All participants have received clearance from the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Adding a touch of glamour to the sporting spectacle, popular Pakistani celebrities such as Ali Zafar, Ayesha Omar and others will also be in attendance, making the event a fusion of sports and entertainment.

Muhammad Waseem, Pakistan's most decorated professional boxer, is making his international comeback after two years.

He last competed against Georgia’s Jaba Memishishi in Malta and is now under the management of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s promotional company.

“Fighting for a world title in Quetta has been my dream for years,” said Waseem.

With a professional record of 13 wins in 15 bouts, including nine knockouts, Waseem is targeting multiple world title fights in 2025, hoping to clinch two different champions.

Waseem’s illustrious career began at the age of nine and has since represented Pakistan at the highest levels, winning a World Combat Games gold medal (2010), a Commonwealth Games bronze and silver (2010, 2014), and an Asian Games bronze (2001).

He also holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani boxer to win and defend a WBC Silver title.