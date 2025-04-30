Sebastian Vettel denied potential F1 comeback by children

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel ahead of the Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone on June 30, 2022. — Reuters

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has claimed that return as a driver is no longer an option after refusal from his children.

"The kids have also said I can’t start driving again because it’s so nice that I’m at home. That’s, of course, wonderful to hear," the German said.

Vettel, who lives in Switzerland and has three children, last competed in F1 in 2022, after which he walked away from the sport.

The former German driver said that he is very happy with his family and shares a great bond with loved ones.

"Family harmony still exists," Vettel said.

"I’ve learned a lot about myself during this time. I’m very content, and I don’t get bored."

Vettel, who is looking forward to becoming a farmer, has been speculated to be the replacement of the Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko.

Marko, who is considered a close confidant of Vettel, recently hinted the German is his potential successor at Red Bull.

"Whether that will happen in the future remains to be seen," Vettel said.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel is also in discussions with F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali about a possible job in the leadership department of the racing series.

"We’re still working out what it could look like. But I don’t want to impose myself," Vettel said.