Darts star Andy Jenkins banned for 11 years over match-fixing

Andy Jenkins in action during his first round match in 2013 Ladbrokes World Darts Championship on 19/12/12. — Reuters

Former English professional darts player Andrew Jenkins has been handed an 11-year ban and fined more than £17,000 after being found guilty of match-fixing in a ruling that rocked the sport on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, who famously got to the PDC World Championship semi-finals in 2007, was discovered by a disciplinary hearing of the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) to have rigged the result of 12 matches between February 2022 and July 2023.

Even though Jenkins has denied match-fixing charges, he acknowledged betting on 88 darts matches between March 2022 and May 2023 a breach of DRA regulations that strictly ban players from betting on the game.

He was given another 12-month ban for the offence of betting, which will be served concurrently with his initial ban.

The DRA has reaffirmed that the ban is effective from November 15, 2023, and will continue until November 15, 2034, which prohibits Jenkins from participating in any DRA-sanctioned event during this time.

“This case sends a strong and unequivocal message to all sportspeople: if you fix matches, you are likely to be caught and face serious consequences,” said John Pierce, Director of Enforcement at the Gambling Commission.

He stressed the need for integrity and fairness in betting markets, noting that corruption undermines public trust in sport.