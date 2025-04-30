PSL 10: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Shadab Khan looks on during the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Defending champions Islamabad United have won the toss and decided to field first against home side Lahore Qalandars in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah and Hunain Shah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have come face to face 20 times since the inaugural edition of the league in 2016, with the former boasting a slightly dominant record with 11 victories, while the two-time champions emerged victorious on nine occasions.

Matches: 20

Islamabad United: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 9

FORM GUIDE

The two teams boast contrasting momentums heading into the match as the holders are unbeaten after five matches and sit comfortably at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 10 points, while Qalandars have a mixed record, winning three out of six fixtures and are third in the points table.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: W, L, L, W, W