Mark Williams sets unique record with World Snooker Championship semi-final qualification

Mark Williams (Right) during his quarterfinal match against Scotland's John Higgins (Left) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

SHEFFIELD: Mark Williams on Wednesday, became the oldest player to qualify for the World Snooker Championship semi-finals in the last 40 years after securing a narrow 13-12 victory over John Higgins here at the Crucible Theatre.

The showdown between the two veterans lived up to expectations as it was decided in the 25th frame and on the final black.

Williams won five frames in a row to become the front-runner. But Higgins reeled him in with a staggering comeback, smashing breaks of 94, 76, 119 and 104 to push it to the decider.

The final frame looked to go in the bag of Higgins but he missed the important final blue.

Williams took advantage by potting the blue, pink and black to take the decider 74-69 and punched the air in relief.

Late Ray Reardon was the oldest to make it to the semi-final in 1985 at the age of 52.

"Balls of steels! [My blue] was such a tough shot, it was thinner than it looked like.” Williams said.

"I have gone for the blue full bloodied. I had to go for it.

"I tried to stay calm. Roll in the pink, roll in the black. There were no nerves. I don’t get that.

"My hands were not shaking. My heart was not pounding. People say I am lucky, I don’t know any different.

"When I play poker, I get a pair of aces and my heart is pounding. I didn’t think he was going to miss it."

Williams will now face either Luca Brecel or Judd Trump in the semifinal.