Arun Dhumal denies reports of Saudi investment in IPL

MUMBAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has dismissed reports of any formal investment proposal from Saudi Arabia into the cash-rich league, while acknowledging the growing interest of the Gulf nation in developing cricket infrastructure and exploring future opportunities.

Speaking to British media, Dhumal clarified that Saudi Arabia has shown enthusiasm for investing in cricket, particularly after hosting the IPL mega auction in Jeddah last year.

However, there have been no official talks or proposals regarding Saudi investment in the IPL or the creation of a new global T20 league.

“There has been speculation, but nothing concrete has been shared with us,” Dhumal said.

Over the past three years, Saudi Arabia has gradually built links with Indian cricket.

The BCCI’s decision to hold its mega auction in Jeddah was intended to give the Saudi Cricket Federation a taste of the league's global appeal and potential.

Dhumal stressed that the move was aimed at encouraging Saudi Arabia to build proper cricketing infrastructure, similar to what the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has done in recent years.

“Saudi Arabia has a large South Asian community with a strong passion for cricket. Our aim is to help cricket grow in new regions by giving them exposure to the IPL ecosystem,” he explained.

While open to the idea of hosting IPL exhibition matches abroad and even reviving the now-defunct Champions League T20, Dhumal said there are currently no concrete plans.

"If it adds value globally and time allows, we can consider it," Dhumal added.

Dhumal also expressed support for IPL franchises investing in other leagues around the world but ruled out any immediate change in BCCI’s stance that prevents Indian male players from participating in foreign T20 competitions.