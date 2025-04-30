Italian star Jannik Sinner breaks silence on doping ban

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev in Australian Open on January 26, 2025. — Reuters

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has revealed he nearly quit tennis after facing backlash over a doping ban earlier this year.

The Italian star said the emotional toll of the controversy made him question his future in the sport.

In March 2024, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that Sinner had accepted a three-month suspension after testing positive twice for the banned substance Clostebol.

The samples were collected earlier in the year, and despite maintaining his innocence, the 22-year-old chose not to contest the sanction.

Speaking to Italian state broadcaster RAI, Sinner admitted he seriously considered stepping away from the sport.

"I remember before the Australian Open this year, it wasn’t a very happy time," Sinner said. "I didn’t really feel comfortable in the locker room or the dining area. Players were looking at me differently. I told myself, ‘Maybe I need to take some time off after Australia.’ I didn’t want the ban, though.”

Reflecting on the mental toll and the unfairness he felt, the 23-year-old further revealed the difficulty of coming to terms with the situation.

“I had a tough time accepting those three months because I knew I didn’t do anything wrong. So why did I have to pay this price? But then we discussed it with my lawyer — what could have happened in the worst-case scenario — and decided to accept it,” he stated.

Sinner's last match before the ban came on January 26, when he defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to claim his second Australian Open title.

Just weeks later, WADA announced his suspension, which officially began on February 9, ruling him out for the early part of the season.

The Italian is now set for a highly anticipated return at the Italian Open on May 4. He is also scheduled to play the Hamburg Open as part of his preparations for the French Open, which begins on May 25.