Indiana Pacers edge Milwaukee Bucks in overtime thriller to reach second round

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket during game five of the first round for the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Apr 29, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers edged past the Milwaukee Bucks and have qualified for the second round with a dramatic 119-118 victory here at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

The victory propelled the home team to a 4-1 series victory in the NBA playoff round.

It was a complete thriller by both the teams as the game was a rollercoaster from the start.

The Bucks jumped earlier with the lead in the first quarter 30-13, but the Pacers won the second and third quarters. Both the teams were showing intent till the final buzzer of regulation and into overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton was the star performer and led the charge for Pacers with 26 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in 42 minutes, anchoring the offence with poise and precision.

Myles Turner was equally impressive, scoring 21 points and grabbing nine boards, while Aaron Nesmith added 19 critical points in a strong two-way performance.

"We just made plays when we needed to," Haliburton told reporters. "I think that's part of the resilience of this group and what we've proven all year.

"It wasn't pretty, but we'll take it."

Pascal Siakam contributed with 10 points and 11 rebounds, providing toughness and experience down the stretch.

Off the bench, T.J. McConnell gave the Pacers a burst of energy with eight points and three assists in just 17 minutes.

Despite a valiant effort from the Bucks, who took a commanding early lead and had multiple chances to steal the win, the Pacers stayed composed.

The game ultimately swung in the Pacers' favour, thanks to crucial late-game execution and defensive stops.

The Pacers now await their second-round opponent, riding a wave of momentum and belief after outlasting the resilient Bucks.