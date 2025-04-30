MMA legend Dustin Poirier praises UFC's upcoming star

An undated image of Dustin Poirier. — Instagram/dustinpoirier

Mixed martial arts legend and one of the greats in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight division Dustin Poirier thinks Paddy Pimblett can become the champion if he continues the current path.

Pimblett is making headlines after beating Michael Chandler at the UFC 314.

There were a lot of pandits who were not rating the fighter before the fight but Pimblett not only proved his mettle in the lightweight division but also showed his abilities to foster in the future.

Pimblett is now on a seven-fight unbeaten streak, five of which are knockouts.

Reacting to Pimblett's emphatic victory, Poirier acknowledged that he was surprised before predicting a bright future for the English fighter.

"Of course [I was surprised]. I really thought Chandler was gonna beat [Pimblett]," Chandler said.

"But I was wrong. Paddy's legit, man… Yeah, if he believes it and works hard enough and keeps doing what he's doing, he can be [champion]."

The 36-year-old American fighter who will fight once more in his UFC career, thinks he would love to fight Pimblett but at this stage of his career, he cannot entertain this idea.

"The guy was a prospect. Now he's a contender," Poirier said.

"You have to take him for real now. Not that Chandler wasn't a big fight, but his next fight has to be a really big one. Like a (Mateusz) Gamrot, Arman (Tsarukyan), (Charles) Oliveira.”

The Englishman is now officially ranked eighth in the lightweight division and could give a shot at the 155-pound title if he wins one more big bout.