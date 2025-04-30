Haris Rauf breaks silence on future in Tests

Pakistan's Haris Rauf bowls a delivery during the first day of the first Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1, 2022. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf on Wednesday, opened up on the prospects of playing Test cricket, stating he awaits a chance to make a return.

Rauf has been a consistent part of Pakistan’s white-ball sides since his debut in 2020, having featured in 50 ODIs and 83 T20Is.

But, contrary to his white-ball credentials, Rauf could represent Pakistan in only one Test.

His sole appearance in the format came in late 2022 against England in Rawalpindi.

During the Test, Rauf could only bowl 13 overs and took one wicket before sustaining a quad injury during fielding, which eventually ruled him out of the series remainder.

The speedster, despite recovering from the injury, remained out of contention for the Test side until he came under selectors’ radar for the national team’s red-ball tour to Australia in late 2023.

However, reports soon emerged that Rauf declined to accompany the green shirts on the tour, which led to severe criticism from the cricket fraternity.

"We spoke to Haris Rauf about this tour two days ago, and he gave his consent to playing Tests for Pakistan. However, he changed his mind last night and didn't want to be a part of this Australia Test series,” Former chief selector Wahab Riaz had said during a press conference in Lahore in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Rauf, during a recent interview with a local sports news website, denied refusing to play Test cricket and expressed his willingness to feature in the former whenever he gets a chance.

“I have never refused to play Test cricket. I will definitely play whenever I get the chance,” Rauf said.

For the unversed, Haris Rauf is representing two-time champions Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The right-arm pacer has thus far taken five wickets in six matches at a dismal average of 46.20 and an economy rate of 10.66.