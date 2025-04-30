Tim Southee in contention for England’s fast-bowling coach role

Fast bowler Tim Southee celebrate the wicket on 2nd day of 1st Test against Australia in Wellington on April 01, 2024 — AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly considering former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for the role of fast-bowling consultant ahead of the upcoming home season.

According to the media reports, New Zealand’s all-time leading wicket-taker — is being viewed as a potential short-term replacement for former pace legend James Anderson.

Anderson, who transitioned into a coaching role after retiring from Test cricket last year, will be unavailable this summer due to his ongoing commitments with Lancashire. He has signed a one-year deal to continue playing county cricket and is currently recovering from a calf injury.

His close relationship with England head coach Brendon McCullum is believed to be a significant factor in his consideration. The two shared an emotional on-field moment during Southee’s farewell Test in Hamilton last December.

If appointed, Southee would join McCullum and assistant coach Jeetan Patel, becoming the third New Zealander on England’s coaching staff.

However, the ECB is also exploring other candidates for the role.

The appointed consultant will be tasked with managing England’s pace attack through a busy schedule that includes a one-off Test against Zimbabwe, a marquee home series against India, and preparations for the Ashes tour in Australia.

England’s fast-bowling resources are currently stretched thin due to injuries. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are both sidelined, leaving a relatively inexperienced pool of seamers.

Gus Atkinson, with just 11 Test appearances, is currently the most seasoned pacer likely to be available. Sam Cook — recently rested from Essex duties at the ECB's request — is expected to earn his maiden national call-up.

Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts are also in the frame, while Jofra Archer may return to red-ball action with the England Lions.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.