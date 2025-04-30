Bangladesh hand Zimbabwe innings defeat to level series

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on April 30, 2025. — AFP

CHITTAGONG: Mehidy Hasan Miraz backed his anchoring century with a five-wicket haul to power Bangladesh to an innings and 106-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test of the series here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.

The home side, resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 291/7 through Miraz Taijul Islam added 153 more runs to their total for the loss of their remaining three wickets.

The overnight pair of Miraz and Islam stretched their eighth wicket partnership to 63 runs until the latter fell victim to Vincent Masekesa after scoring a crucial 20 off 45 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

Miraz then shared a sensational 96-run partnership with number 10 batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib to power Bangladesh past the 400-run mark.

The match-defining partnership culminated when Wessly Madhevere dismissed Sakib in the 123rd over. Sakib remained a notable contributor to Bangladesh’s total, scoring 41 off 80 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

Miraz followed suit after 39 deliveries as he got stumped off Masekesa after top-scoring for Bangladesh with 104 off 162 deliveries, studded with a dozen boundaries including a six.

Masekesa was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, taking five wickets for 115 runs in 31.2 overs, while Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Madhevere and Brian Bennett picked up a wicket apiece.

Trailing by 217 runs, Zimbabwe’s batting unit was dismantled by Miraz’s bowling masterclass and thus unfolded on a meagre 111 in 46.2 overs despite Ben Curran’s gutsy knock.

The opening batter waged a lone battle for the touring side with 46 off 103 deliveries before being removed by Miraz.

Curran also shared an important 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Craig Ervine, who could muster 25 off 56 deliveries.

Miraz took five wickets for 32 runs in 21 overs, while Islam struck thrice.

For his all-round brilliance, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The resounding victory helped Bangladesh to level the two-match series 1-1 as the visitors won the opening fixtures by three wickets in Sylhet.