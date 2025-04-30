Haris Rauf hails Shaheen Afridi's leadership in Qalandars’ PSL success

An un-dated picture of fast bowler Haris Rauf (Left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi — X/@HarisRauf14

Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf has lauded captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for his exceptional leadership, calling it a key factor behind the team's impressive performances in recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons.

Speaking in an interview on a social media platform on Wednesday, Rauf credited Afridi’s captaincy for transforming the Qalandars into a competitive, title-winning side.

“Afridi's captaincy has been outstanding — there is no doubt about that. He led us to two titles, and his role has been crucial in our success,” Rauf said.

Rauf praised Afridi’s leadership qualities, noting that under his guidance, the Lahore Qalandars have become PSL champions twice.

Despite Afridi’s fiery demeanor on the field, Rauf described him as calm and encouraging off it.

The 31-year-old pacer highlighted that Afridi always supports his teammates, fostering a positive environment that brings out the best in the players.

“He may look aggressive during matches, but off the field, he is very composed and always there for the team,” Rauf added.

One of the traits that stood out to Rauf was Shaheen’s fairness as a captain. He emphasized that Afridi treats all players equally and does not let personal relationships influence his decisions.

“He does not show favoritism. On the field, he thinks and acts like a true captain,” Rauf explained.

Rauf further stated that when players fully trust and support their captain, it naturally leads to improved performances.

“When you believe in your captain, you want to give your best. I try to stick to his plans to help the team win,” he concluded.

So far in the current PSL season, Haris Rauf has featured in six matches, taking five wickets, with best bowling figures of 1/23.

For the unversed, the Qalandars currently sit in third place on the PSL 10 points table, with four wins and two defeats from six games. They will play their next match against the unbeaten Islamabad United on Wednesday.