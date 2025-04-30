Wayne Rooney slams three Arsenal midfielders after PSG setback

Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz (Left) in action with Arsenal's Declan Rice (Right) at Emirates Stadium in London on April 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former England star and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal’s performance, specifically criticizing the midfield trio of Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard.

Arsenal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

According to Rooney, their disjointed pressing was a key factor in the Gunners' loss.

"The midfield three for Arsenal were all over the place. They were trying to press the ball at every opportunity and were leaving massive gaps, like you saw for the first goal. PSG will punish you for that," Rooney said during his post-match analysis.

"They need to stay in shape, let PSG have the ball for a bit. This kind of chaotic pressing suits PSG more than Arsenal," he added.

The 39-year-old also expressed his disappointment with the atmosphere at the Emirates, contrasting it with the energy shown by the fans during Arsenal’s quarter-final win over Real Madrid.

"I was disappointed with how Arsenal played, but I was also a bit let down by the fans. Against Real Madrid, the fans were incredible—they really pushed the team. Tonight, it just felt a bit subdued," he remarked.

"It was an anti-climax. They beat Madrid and probably thought they were walking into the final. The players need support, and tonight it wasn't good enough on or off the pitch," he added.

The Gunners will now face an uphill task in the second leg in Paris, needing a strong response to keep their Champions League hopes alive.