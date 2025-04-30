Dorothy Wall ruled out of 2025 women’s Rugby World Cup

An undated picture of Dorothy Wall. — Irishrugby

Ireland’s back-row star Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup after sustaining an injury during the final round of the Women’s Six Nations against Scotland last weekend.

The 24-year-old Exeter Chiefs player, who is equally adept at lock and flanker, was forced off early in Ireland’s 26-19 defeat in Belfast.

Wall has earned 37 caps for Ireland's XVs side since making her debut in 2020 and featured in four of their five matches in this year’s Six Nations.

"I'm devastated to be missing the next couple of months, but my main focus now is on my rehab programme,” said Wall. “I’m looking forward to supporting the team in the Rugby World Cup.”

A former sevens international, Wall’s absence is a significant setback for head coach Scott Bemand, who is already dealing with the loss of back-row Erin King, ruled out last month with a serious knee injury.

The 2025 Rugby World Cup will take place in England from 22 August to 27 September. Ireland, who finished third in this year’s Six Nations, have been drawn into a challenging pool alongside New Zealand, Spain, and Japan.

Ireland's campaign begins on 24 August against Japan, followed by fixtures against Spain on 31 August and reigning champions New Zealand on 7 September.

Before heading to the tournament, Ireland will play warm-up matches against Scotland in Cork on 2 August and Canada in Belfast on 9 August.

The Irish side will be eager to make a strong impression after failing to qualify for the 2021 World Cup and finishing eighth on home soil in 2017.