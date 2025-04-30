Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 10, LQ vs IU today Match 19

LAHORE: The 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is being played between home side Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
PLAYING XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi
Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah and Hunain Shah.
