Julio Rodríguez's heroics lift Mariners to win over Angels

SEATTLE: Julio Rodríguez delivered a standout performance as the Seattle Mariners secured a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.

With the victory, the Mariners improved their season record to 17-12, while the Angels dropped to 12-16.

Rodríguez, the Mariners’ All-Star center fielder, went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, driving nearly all of Seattle’s offense.

His pivotal moment came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when he launched a go-ahead two-run homer that broke a 2-2 tie and swung the momentum firmly in the Mariners’ favor.

Cal Raleigh chipped in with two hits and scored twice, while Jorge Polanco added a hit and a run to keep Seattle’s offense steady throughout the contest.

On the mound, Bryce Miller delivered a solid outing, allowing just two runs on five hits over five innings and striking out five. The Mariners’ bullpen kept the Angels at bay, with Andrés Muñoz closing the door in the ninth to earn the save.

The Angels briefly tied the game in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t respond after Seattle’s decisive two-run surge.

Taylor Ward and Mike Trout were among the contributors for Los Angeles, but the team fell short in the late innings.

Seattle will look to build on this momentum as the homestand continues, while the Angels aim to bounce back in the next game of the series.