BCCI prepares 35-member squad pool for England Test tour

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised a 35-member pool of players for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, as well as the preceding India ‘A’ tour.

With the high-stakes England tour just under two months away, preparations are in full swing, and veteran opener Rohit Sharma is among those shortlisted for selection.

Despite ongoing speculation regarding Rohit’s future in the Test setup, especially in the leadership role, sources indicate that the selectors and board are not yet ready to move on from him for such a crucial overseas series.

Travel plans are already underway, and the final squads for both the senior team and India ‘A’ are expected to be announced by the second week of May.

One of the pressing challenges for the selectors is filling the middle-order batting slot—particularly positions No. 5 and 6.

Rajat Patidar and Karun Nair are reportedly in contention for these roles and may be trialed during the India ‘A’ tour, which is scheduled to begin within a week of the IPL’s conclusion on May 25.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have not been included in the current shortlist.

"Rohit is most likely to travel as the board feels that one needs a strong captain through the series, which is likely to be as tough as the Australia tour. With regard to the middle-order, the team management has shown very little confidence in Sarfaraz Khan's ability," BCCI source said.

Sai Sudharsan is also under consideration as the third-choice opener for the series.

"Nair and Patidar are seasoned red-ball players and are in fine form. It is likely at least one of them will be in the India 'A' team. As for Iyer, he was dropped last year based on his poor returns in Test cricket. A final call is yet to be be taken," a BCCI source said. It is also learnt that Sai Sudharshan is considered to be the third opener for the series, the souce stated.

Kuldeep Yadav is another significant name on the list. Having been overlooked for overseas Tests in recent years, the left-arm wrist-spinner may find a place in the squad, especially after the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin during the Australia tour.

Kuldeep offers a more aggressive spin option, which could prove valuable in English conditions.

The BCCI is also planning to include a group of traveling reserves, mainly comprising backup pacers for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The selectors remain concerned about Mohammed Siraj's inconsistency in leading the pace attack in the absence of the senior fast bowlers.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.