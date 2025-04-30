PSL reaches historic landmark in Lahore

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan collects the PSL title after beating Multan Sultans in the Grand Finale at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) marked a significant milestone on Tuesday evening as it celebrated its 300th match with Quetta Gladiators taking on Multan Sultans at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Interestingly, the Gladiators were also part of the league’s inaugural fixture on 4 February 2016 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and they emerged victorious on both the historic occasions — the opening and the 300th match.

Over the course of 10 thrilling seasons and 300 action-packed games, the PSL has offered fans in Pakistan and across the globe a platform to witness world-class cricket, showcasing top-tier talent and unforgettable moments.

Salman Naseer, CEO of the Pakistan Super League, expressed his pride on this landmark occasion.

“We are incredibly proud to have witnessed the 300th match of the HBL PSL history. The HBL PSL has never looked back after taking off in 2016 and its success throughout the whole decade is a testament to the quality of cricket on display and utmost confidence of the fans and players alike on the brand," Naseer said.

“I congratulate each and everyone who has been involved with the HBL PSL in any capacity during these ten years especially the fans, franchises, commercial and services partners. It is because of their commitment that the league continues to grow, prosper and entertain us all season after season,” he added.

Among the standout performers in league history is Babar Azam, who has participated in all 10 seasons. He holds multiple records, including most runs (3,621 in 96 matches), most half-centuries (34), and most fours (401).

He also tops the chart for most appearances and has taken the most catches (49) in PSL history.

Pacer Hasan Ali leads the bowling records with 121 wickets in 88 matches. England’s Jason Roy holds the record for the highest individual score — 145 against Peshawar Zalmi in 2023 — while Fakhar Zaman leads the six-hitting charts with 117 sixes in 90 matches.

Ravi Bopara’s 6-16 in the inaugural season remains the best bowling figures in a single match.

Among wicketkeepers, Mohammad Rizwan leads with 84 dismissals and has also amassed 2,749 runs. Former Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed holds the record for most matches as captain (80) and most wins as skipper (38).

On the officiating side, legendary umpire Aleem Dar, who is set to retire at the end of the current season, has officiated the most PSL matches — 81 over 10 seasons.

No. of matches played by each franchise: