Tatum leads Celtics to dominant Game 5 victory over Magic

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center on Apr 27, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics advanced to the next round of the NBA Playoffs with a commanding 120-89 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first-round series at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Celtics clinched the series 4-1.

Boston came out with high energy and executed flawlessly on both ends of the court. They set the tone early, outscoring the Magic 23-12 in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead.

The Celtics extended their advantage in every quarter, displaying dominance throughout the game.

Jayson Tatum led the charge with a stellar all-around performance, racking up 35 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in just 34 minutes.

Jaylen Brown added 23 points and six rebounds, while Derrick White contributed 11 points and five assists in the victory.

"There's a lot we can learn from this series, and now we have to get ready for whoever we play next," said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

"We’ll take the days we need, and even without knowing our opponent yet, there are things we need to improve," he added.

Despite a strong effort from Franz Wagner, who led Orlando with 25 points, the Magic extended their streak of first-round exits to six series dating back to the 2010-11 season.

Paolo Banchero posted 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics’ bench also made a significant impact. Payton Pritchard scored 10 points in 25 minutes, while Sam Hauser added 10 points in just 20 minutes. Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis provided a strong frontcourt presence, combining for 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston’s suffocating defense limited the Magic to just 89 points and disrupted their rhythm throughout the night. With a balanced offense and a lockdown defensive performance, the Celtics looked every bit like a team with championship aspirations.

With the series now wrapped up, Boston turns its focus to the second round, riding a wave of momentum and a deep, cohesive roster firing on all cylinders.