Will Babar-Rizwan return for home T20I series against Bangladesh?

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. — AFP

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam and white-ball vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan are unlikely to feature in the upcoming five-match T20I home series against Bangladesh, with reports indicating that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not planning to recall the experienced duo.

Despite being Pakistan’s leading run-scorers in T20I history, Babar and Rizwan have not played a T20I since December 13, 2024.

Since then, the team management has shifted towards a younger and more aggressive batting strategy, sidelining the traditionally steady opening pair.

The PCB is reportedly considering several names for the series, which will follow the conclusion of PSL 2025, but Babar and Rizwan are not among the players currently being discussed.

While this tactical shift hasn't yet yielded significant success — as highlighted by a 4-1 series loss to New Zealand — the management appears committed to its long-term vision.

With the likes of Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and potentially Sahibzada Farhan expected to return, the selection committee seems intent on sticking with a refreshed lineup.

Other players under consideration include Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and promising pacer Ali Raza.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB officially confirmed on Wednesday that the Bangladesh team will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20 International (T20I) series.

Originally set to feature three ODIs and three T20Is under the Future Tours Programme (FTP), the series format has been modified.

Given the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year, both boards agreed to scrap the ODIs in favor of two additional T20Is to better prepare their sides for the marquee tournament.

The series will be held from May 25 to June 3 at two venues — Faisalabad and Lahore. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which recently hosted the Champions One-Day Cup and the National T20 Cup, will host the opening two fixtures.

Bangladesh is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 and will train at Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to 24.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series Schedule: