Dembele gives PSG first-leg edge over Arsenal in UCL semifinal

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their first goal against Arsenal in the Champions League semi final first leg at Emirates Stadium in London on April 29, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Ousmane Dembele's early strike handed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a crucial 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 4th minute, finishing off a precise delivery from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a stunning strike that gave PSG the upper hand heading into the return leg.

Luis Enrique’s side dominated the first half, controlling possession and creating more chances than their hosts. They nearly doubled their lead, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a vital save to keep the Gunners in the contest.

At the other end, Gianluigi Donnarumma proved to be a wall in goal for PSG, pulling off several crucial saves to keep Arsenal at bay. The visitors also tactically neutralized Bukayo Saka, limiting his influence throughout the match.

Donnarumma, who had been instrumental in PSG’s earlier knockout victories—saving penalties against Liverpool and putting in a match-winning display against Aston Villa—continued his fine form on the big stage.

"It was a great night for the group," said PSG midfielder Vitinha. "We had the ball for most of the game. We had to adapt to different phases of the match, and we did—both in attack and defense."

Arsenal grew into the match after a shaky start and pushed for an equalizer. Mikel Merino thought he had leveled the score, but his goal was disallowed.

The result was a disappointment for Arsenal, who are featuring in their first Champions League semifinal since 2009. However, goalkeeper David Raya remains optimistic.

"We showed from the 25th minute that we can compete with any team. We’ve proven this season that we can win away from home, so we’ll go to Paris next week to get the result we need," Raya said.

The two sides will face off in the decisive second leg at Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday, May 8, with a place in the Champions League final at stake.