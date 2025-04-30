'Been playing PSL for 5 years,' Khurram Shahzad hits back at 'red-ball specialist' tag

Quetta Gladiators' pacer Khurram Shahzad celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — PCB

Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowler Khurram Shahzad emphatically dismissed the "red-ball specialist" label during a post-match press conference on Tuesday, following his devastating spell against Multan Sultans in their PSL 10 clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Shahzad delivered a searing opening burst that ripped through the Sultans’ top order, reaffirming his credentials in the shortest format of the game.

When questioned about being labeled a red-ball bowler, the right-arm pacer responded with a hint of disbelief: “I don’t know who gave me that label. I’ve been playing in the PSL for the past five years.”

The 25-year-old also highlighted his consistent performances in both domestic white-ball cricket and the Pakistan Super League as proof of his versatility across formats.

“In white-ball cricket, you just need to slightly adjust your line and length compared to red-ball. It’s about adapting technically,” he added.

In the match, Shahzad made an immediate impact, dismissing opener Yasir Khan with his very first delivery, when the Sultans' score was just seven.

The right-arm pacer then sent wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan back to the pavilion for a duck, followed by Kamran Ghulam (3) and Curtis Campher (4), completing a sensational four-wicket haul.

His spell proved pivotal as Multan Sultans were skittled out for just 89 runs in 17 overs.

Quetta Gladiators made light work of the chase, with openers Finn Allen and skipper Saud Shakeel steering their side to victory in just 6.5 overs.

Allen remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 balls, while Shakeel smashed 42 off 20 deliveries to seal a dominant win.