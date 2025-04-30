Former all-rounder expresses interest in Pakistan Head Coach role

Management of team Pakistan poses with the trophy at the end of day three as Pakistan wins the series between Pakistan and England 2-1 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Rawalpindi. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has expressed interest in becoming the next head coach of the national men’s cricket team, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues its search to fill the high-profile role.

Speaking to a local sports platform, the 50-year-old confirmed his intention to apply for the position.

“I’m definitely going to apply for the Pakistan team head coach role,” Azhar stated.

Currently serving as an assistant coach, Azhar has previously held the role of bowling coach and remains a familiar figure in Pakistan's coaching setup.

His announcement comes at a crucial time, with the PCB looking to finalise its coaching staff ahead of a packed international schedule, including preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the cricket board is actively engaged in consultations regarding the new head coach appointment. A final decision is expected after the May 4 application deadline.

Among the frontrunners is Mike Hesson, former New Zealand coach and current head coach of Islamabad United.

His name has been under serious consideration during ongoing discussions, and insiders suggest he is a strong candidate for the role.

Hesson, who coached New Zealand from 2012 to 2018, has also built a solid reputation in franchise cricket, including roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If appointed, he would be tasked with leading Pakistan’s white-ball squads, starting with the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh from May 25.

The T20I series will be played at two venues — Faisalabad and Lahore — from 25 May to 3 June.

