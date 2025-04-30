Sri Lanka cricket terminates two LPL franchises ahead of 2025 season

Kusal Mendis hugs Avishka Fernando during Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 match between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings on July 21, 2024. — SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has terminated two Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchises — Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers — ahead of the tournament's 2025 season, tentatively scheduled for July and August.

The decision underscores the LPL’s ongoing struggle to maintain long-term franchise ownership.

Now in its fifth year, the league no longer features any of its original five team owners.

Notably, Jaffna Kings had the longest-standing ownership group, having joined in the league’s second season. With their exit, the Jaffna franchise — winners of three of the four LPL tournaments held so far — will now come under its third different ownership.

Meanwhile, the Colombo franchise, previously known as Colombo Kings and Colombo Stars, is set to undergo its fourth ownership change.

Following these developments, none of the LPL franchises have ownership dating back earlier than 2024. The remaining teams — Galle Marvels, Dambulla Sixers, and Kandy Falcons — all entered the league under new ownership last year.

SLC cited "failure to fulfill contractual obligations" as the reason for terminating the two franchises but did not provide specific details.

“Sri Lanka Cricket and the IPG Group (the LPL’s organizing partners) remain committed to upholding the integrity, standards, and success of the Lanka Premier League,” the board's release stated.

The dates for the 2025 edition of the LPL are yet to be announced.