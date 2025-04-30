Babar Azam opens up about his future in T20 cricket

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in an exclusive interview with Geo News. — Reporter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and current Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam has opened up about his T20 career, his team’s journey in PSL 10, and the constant scrutiny over his batting style.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Babar addressed speculation regarding his T20 future and shared his thoughts on performance expectations and team dynamics.





When asked about his future in T20 internationals, Babar emphasized the uncertainty that comes with selection decisions and acknowledged that the final call rests with the selectors and coaches.

"Only the selectors and coaches can answer what they’re thinking about my T20 career. My job is to perform—whether it’s in T20s, ODIs, or Tests. Selection is not in my control. As long as Allah wills, I will continue to play. We were informed that we were being rested from T20s—now let’s see what they decide," said Babar.

Speaking about Zalmi’s performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, the 30-year-old admitted the team has struggled with consistency.

“In the beginning, we tried to build a winning combination and managed two victories, but we need to maintain consistency. Half of the tournament has already passed, and we've lost several matches in phases—sometimes due to batting, other times due to bowling,” he said.

“Our fielding, in particular, hasn’t been up to the mark. Regardless of the conditions, we have to play according to the plan. But it's important to ensure we don’t lose wickets at crucial moments or drop catches," he added.

On a personal note, the former Pakistan captain acknowledged that fans expect him to play long innings, but admitted he has fallen short of those expectations at times.

"People want to see me stay longer at the crease. Their expectations of me are high. I do enjoy even my short innings, but I haven’t been able to play long ones as per their expectations. I make mistakes and try to correct them the next time, but then a new mistake happens—that’s how it goes in cricket. What matters most is how focused you are, and I am still very focused," he said.

Responding to criticism regarding his strike rate and playing style, the right-handed batter said he is fully aware of modern-day demands.

"I play according to my own game. I’m aware that nowadays there’s a lot of talk about strike rate and aggressive play. I know where cricket is heading. I don’t need to prove to anyone what kind of player I am—everyone already knows. I always play according to the situation and the team’s needs. I’m well aware of the importance of strike rate," he stated.

He also highlighted his flexibility in the batting order over the years.

“No one has changed batting positions as much as I have. Whenever someone new comes in, it’s Babar who changes his number. Sometimes I go to number three, sometimes I open. For me, Pakistan comes first. The franchise wanted me to open, so I did. Then I play wherever Pakistan needs me,” he said.

"I’ve never had any personal goal that I must play as an opener. I’ve even opened in Test cricket. I started at number six and moved up and down until I became an opener. I’ve never said that I won’t play at a certain position because my performance might be affected. I’m ready to play at any number according to the team’s requirements,” he added.

Babar emphasised that he prefers to let his on-field performance speak for itself.

"I don’t like to talk much—I prefer to let my game speak on the field. I know how to speak; everyone can speak. But self-respect also matters. My elders have taught me to respect everyone. My focus is on what I do on the ground. I work hard on the field, and I’m never satisfied with my performance. Even when I was ranked number one, I was never fully content. I always look ahead after performing well and think about my country," he said.

Discussing format transitions, he dismissed the notion that T20 cricket has negatively affected ODI performance.

"ODI cricket tests your patience. Even though teams are scoring over 350 runs, the format has its own pace and importance. I have always cherished ODI cricket and have had some of my best performances in it," he stated.

On the standard of the Pakistan Super League, Babar was full of praise.

"PSL remains a top-tier league. While some matches may not have drawn as much attention, overall, the quality hasn’t dropped. Foreign players make a real effort to participate here because the bowling standard is exceptional—every team has bowlers who can clock over 145 km/h," he concluded.