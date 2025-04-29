ICC fines India women’s team for slow over-rate despite victory

Indian women cricketers celebrate Sri Lank's Chamari Athapaththu's wicket in R. Premadasa Stadium at Colombo on April 27, 2025 — SLC

Despite a dominant nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Women’s Tri-Nation ODI Series in Colombo, the Indian women’s cricket team has been fined 5% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The fine was imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday after India was found to be one over short of the required number of overs, even with time allowances permitted by match regulations.

The penalty was confirmed by Vanessa de Silva from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, who enforced the fine in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time,” the ICC release stated.

This clause penalises players by 5% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl in the scheduled time.

India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, accepted the charge and agreed to the sanction, avoiding the need for a formal disciplinary hearing.

The over-rate violation was reported by on-field umpires Anna Harris and Nimali Perera, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal, and fourth umpire Dedunu de Silva.

The match took place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday and was interrupted by rain. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat but was restricted to 147 runs in 38.1 overs.

Hasini Perera was their top scorer with 30 runs, while Indian bowler Sneh Rana led the attack, claiming 3 wickets for 30 runs.

India’s chase was clinical, with young Pratika Rawal continuing her stellar form. Rawal scored a fluent half-century, guiding India to the target of 149 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 29.4 overs.