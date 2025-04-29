'We're not out yet,' says Mohammad Rizwan after defeat against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan during post-match conference after defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan remained hopeful despite his team's crushing 10-wicket defeat to Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the post-match press conference, Rizwan addressed his side’s performance, admitting that the pitch conditions were challenging, but not impossible to handle.

"I don't think the pitch was that bad — it was challenging, but definitely a 150-160 kind of surface. Unfortunately, we were guilty of some poor shot selection. Credit to their bowlers for sticking to the right lengths and executing well," said Rizwan.

Despite the heavy defeat, the wicketkeeper batter refused to throw in the towel.

"I still believe that if we play good cricket, we can give ourselves the best chance. We're not out of it yet, but personally, I don't like having to rely on other teams to help us qualify," he stated.

Quetta Gladiators secured their fourth win of the ongoing tournament with a dominant victory over Multan Sultans in the 18th match of PSL 10.

The Gladiators made light work of chasing a modest target of 90 runs, with openers Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel leading the charge.

Allen was particularly aggressive, taking on David Willey in the second over with two sixes and a four to score 17 runs, setting the tone for a commanding chase.

Alongside Shakeel, who added valuable boundaries, the Gladiators raced to 38-0 in just four overs and brought up their 50-run partnership shortly after.

By the end of the powerplay, Quetta had raced to 74-0, showcasing their dominance. The Gladiators crossed the finish line with 79 balls to spare, with Allen hitting a six off Usama Mir to seal the victory.

Allen remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 balls, while Shakeel contributed 42* from 20 deliveries.

Earlier, Multan Sultans had a disastrous start after choosing to bat first. Opener Yasir Khan was dismissed by Khurram Shahzad for just five, and Usman Khan followed suit with a duck, leaving the Sultans reeling at 7-2.

Khurram continued his fiery spell, removing Kamran Ghulam (3) and Curtis Campher (4) in the same over, reducing Multan to 20-4 within the first four overs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed attempted to stabilize the innings, but their efforts were in vain.

Faheem Ashraf dismissed Iftikhar for just six and then sent Michael Bracewell back for a duck, as Multan slumped to 43-6.

Rizwan, the lone warrior, managed 44 runs in a valiant effort, but was the last man to fall, bowled by Ubaid Shah, as Multan were bowled out for 89 in 17 overs.