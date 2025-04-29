PSL 10 points table after Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025 — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators humbled Multan Sultans with a dominant 10-wicket victory in the 18th match of PSL 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, securing their fourth win of the tournament.

Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, the Gladiators got off to a flying start. Opener Finn Allen set the tone early, taking the attack to David Willey in the second over by smashing two sixes and a four for 17 runs.

The Gladiators crossed the finish line with a remarkable 79 deliveries to spare, as Allen sealed the victory with a six off Usama Mir.

He remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 deliveries, while Saud Shakeel also contributed an impressive 42* off just 20 balls.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans endured a nightmare start after opting to bat. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to stabilise the innings but were met with no respite.

Faheem Ashraf struck early, dismissing Iftikhar for just six, followed by Michael Bracewell for a duck, as Multan slumped to 43-6.

Rizwan fought valiantly, scoring 44 runs, but was the last man to fall, bowled by Ubaid Shah. As a result, Multan was bowled out for 89 in just 17 overs.

The latest points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 sees Islamabad United firmly at the top.

With a perfect record of 5 wins from 5 matches, they sit comfortably at the top with 10 points and an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 2.342, showcasing their dominance in the season.

Quetta Gladiators are in second place with 4 wins from 6 matches, accumulating 8 points and a solid NRR of 1.034. Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are tied at 6 points, but Lahore leads with a superior NRR of 0.543.

Peshawar Zalmi sits in fifth with 4 points and a negative NRR of -0.847, while Multan Sultans find themselves at the bottom with just 2 points from 7 games and the worst NRR of -2.355.