Islamabad United sign star power-hitter for PSL 10

The Islamabad United players celebrate a wicket againt Karachi Kings in National Bank Stadium at Karachi on April 20, 2025 — PCB

LAHORE: Three-time champions Islamabad United have strengthened their squad by signing hard-hitting domestic batter Mohammad Faiq for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The announcement, made on April 29, aims to boost the defending champions’ batting depth as they pursue a record fourth title.

The 24-year-old has impressed both fans and selectors with his aggressive and consistent performances in domestic cricket.

He recently made headlines with a blistering knock for Lahore Whites in the National T20 Cup — an unbeaten 116 off just 56 balls on March 18 in Faisalabad. His innings featured 12 boundaries and six towering sixes, underlining his power-hitting prowess.

This was Faiq’s second T20 century, the first being an unbeaten 110 during the 2023–24 National T20 season.

Renowned for his explosive stroke play, Faiq earlier this year scored a rapid hundred off just 50 balls, earning widespread acclaim on social media.

Currently unbeaten in PSL 2025, Islamabad United sit comfortably at the top of the points table with five consecutive wins.

They are set to face Lahore Qalandars tomorrow in Lahore — their second meeting of the season. United dominated the first encounter, securing a commanding eight-wicket win at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11.

So far in the tournament, Islamabad United have defeated Multan Sultans twice, as well as Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, and Lahore Qalandars.

A victory against Lahore tomorrow would mark United’s sixth straight win, taking them to 12 points and virtually securing a spot in the playoffs.