‘Tiger is still alive,’ Umar Akmal on Amir’s dominance over Babar

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has praised Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowler Mohammad Amir performance and dominance over Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam in his Youtube channel on April 29, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has praised Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his performance during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), particularly highlighting Amir’s impressive display against star batter Babar Azam.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal lauded the left-arm pacer for the way he dismissed Babar, calling it a moment that showcased Amir's enduring class.

“Only when top bowlers and top batters face each other do we truly witness their class,” Akmal said.

He pointed out that Amir has consistently posed a challenge to Babar and exposed his weaknesses. While Babar started confidently, Amir bounced back strongly to claim his wicket in style.

“After the dismissal, Amir celebrated by pointing towards the dressing room, which seemed to signal a planned move. It was as if he was telling the coaching staff, ‘The tiger is still alive,’” Akmal noted.

The 34-year-old described the contest between the two as a treat for cricket fans.

“It’s a delight to watch top-tier players battle it out. The real class of elite batters and bowlers comes to light only when they are tested by each other,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batter also criticised Peshawar Zalmi’s underwhelming campaign in PSL Season 10, blaming it largely on the inconsistency of their opening batters.

“Zalmi’s poor form is mainly due to a lack of runs from Babar Azam and Saim Ayub. Their failures are putting pressure on the rest of the lineup. I honestly don’t understand their team selection strategy,” he said.

In a broader critique of cricket administration, the 34-year-old urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to bring in competent and committed professionals.

“Right now, there are people in the board drawing hefty salaries but contributing little. Their bad advice is harming Pakistan cricket. It would be far better to invest in junior-level tournaments that can actually help the game,” he concluded.