Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger out for two months following knee surgery

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger reacts after missing a chance to score in a Champions League quarter final second Leg against Arsenal at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has undergone surgery on his left knee, the club confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday. The German international is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

Rüdiger sustained the injury during extra time of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday — a dramatic encounter which Real Madrid lost 3-2. He was later diagnosed with a partial tear of the external meniscus in his left knee.

The 32-year-old has played through pain throughout the season, featuring in 49 matches across all competitions under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to reports, Rüdiger will miss the remainder of the current season and is also doubtful for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which begins in the United States on June 15.

Additionally, he is set to miss Germany's UEFA Nations League Finals scheduled from June 4 to 8.

Following the surgery, Rüdiger shared an update with fans, expressing optimism about his recovery:

"Now I'm finally pain-free again, and the surgery was a success. Thanks to the medical team," he said. "There are two big tournaments ahead with the Nations League and the Club World Cup, but I’ll take it week by week. I’ll do everything I can to make it happen."





However, the German center-back may face further setbacks. He is under disciplinary scrutiny after being sent off for allegedly throwing an object at the referee during the Copa del Rey final.

Under Article 101 of the disciplinary code, Rüdiger could be suspended for four to twelve matches.

If Article 104 is invoked — which deals with "assault against referees" — he could face a ban ranging from three to six months. In more severe cases, where the act poses a "serious risk" even without medical consequences for the referee, the suspension could extend from six months to a year.

Real Madrid and Rüdiger now await further medical assessments and the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.