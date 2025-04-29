Swiatek battles past Shnaider to reach Madrid Open quarter finals

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova at Park Manzanares on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a spirited challenge from Russia’s Diana Shnaider to book her spot in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open with a hard-fought 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 victory on Tuesday.

World No. 2 Swiatek appeared in complete control early on, breezing through the opening set in just 22 minutes with her trademark consistency and powerful shot-making.

However, Shnaider, ranked outside the top 20, showcased remarkable resilience, pushing the match into a third set with a gritty comeback in the second.

Despite some inconsistency on her second serve—winning just 68 percent of those points—Swiatek regained composure in the deciding set.

A single break proved decisive, and the Polish star closed out the match after two hours and 17 minutes of fluctuating momentum and intense rallies.

“Today for sure was a tricky day and I’m happy to be through,” Swiatek said in her post-match interview.

“Diana played well and I’m happy I found a way. When it’s getting hotter, you need to control the ball a little more, but I adjusted and I’m happy I have another chance to play here,” she added.

The match was played under blustery conditions and followed a brief power outage that had earlier affected much of Spain. Swiatek appeared unfazed at the start, delivering a bagel to Shnaider in the first set.

Yet the 19-year-old Russian responded with determination, using her power to push the second set to a tiebreak. Shnaider raced to a 5-1 lead in the breaker and held on to level the match.

Swiatek will next face the winner of the round-of-16 clash between fifth-seeded American Madison Keys and Croatia’s 19th seed Donna Vekic.

The Madrid Open continues to test the mettle of its top seeds, and Tuesday’s match was a testament to the fact that even the world’s best must dig deep to stay in contention.