Hasan Ali credits fitness and diet for stellar PSL 10 performance

Fast bowler Hasan Ali speaks to Pakistan Cricket Board's digital platform in Lahore on April 29, 2025 — Screengrab

Fast bowler Hasan Ali is enjoying a stellar run in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where he currently leads the bowling charts for Karachi Kings with 13 wickets in six matches.

The experienced seamer, who recently became the highest wicket-taker in PSL history, continues to play a pivotal role in Karachi’s campaign.

Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board's digital platform on Tuesday, Ali expressed satisfaction with his performance so far.

“It always feels great to contribute with wickets, especially when it helps the team,” Hasan said.

“I am pleased with how things are going — leading the bowling for Karachi Kings after six games is something I take pride in,” he added.

The 30-year-old also shared insights into his current form, emphasizing that it feels great to take regular wickets for his team.

“I haven’t made any drastic changes, but I have focused on refining the basics of my bowling. I have worked hard on my fitness and diet, which has made a big difference this season,” he explained.

As Karachi Kings’ vice-captain, Ali has embraced the added responsibility and considers it an honor to serve in the role.

“It is a privilege to be vice-captain of such a big franchise. Having David Warner around is a huge boost — his experience and leadership are helping the younger players develop quickly. Credit to the PCB for bringing him to the PSL,” he added.

Reflecting on a narrow five-run loss to Quetta Gladiators, the right-arm pacer admitted the team may have eased off too early.

“We were in control but took the game lightly. In T20s, momentum can shift very fast,” he remarked.

Looking ahead, Hasan is hopeful for strong crowd support when Karachi faces rivals Lahore Qalandars on May 4.

“We love playing in front of big crowds. Hopefully, fans will show up in large numbers, and we will put on a good show,” he concluded.